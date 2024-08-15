300+ International Observers Registered For September 1 Parliament Election
Date
8/15/2024 3:10:04 AM
A total of 300 international observers have been registered for
the upcoming elections to the Milli Majlis, scheduled for September
1, Azernews reports citing CEC.
The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir
Panahov said in a recent statement to journalists.
In addition to international observers, approximately 80,000
local observers have also been registered. Panahov noted that this
number is expected to surpass 100,000 as the election date
approaches.
For the elections in the Milli Majlis, 54 polling stations will
be operational in the recently liberated territories. According to
Panahov, 34 of these stations will be permanent, while the
remaining 20 will be temporary, operating for a duration of five
days.
