(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces have lost an estimated 595,620 personnel killed or wounded since the full-scale invasion.

That's including 1,220 war casualties over the past day alone, as per the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,484 Russian tanks (+8 in the past day), 16,426 (+24) armored fighting vehicles, 16,868 (+47) artillery systems, 1,154 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 922 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 367 (+1) warplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,598 (+50) UAVs, 2,428 (+2) missiles, 28 warchips/cutters, a submarine, 22,775 (+65) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,813 units of specialized equipment.

Ukraine destroys Russia's Kasta radar in Zaporizhzhia region

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian raid in Kursk region has already proven that the Kremlin is unable to quickly make anti-crisis decisions, says Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office.