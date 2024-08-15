Kuwait Amir Sends Congratulatory Cable To Indian Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a congratulatory cable to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu expressing his well wishes on her country's Independence Day. His Highness the Amir wished the President of India and its people further progress and prosperity. (end) res

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.