Kuwait Crown Prince Sends Congratulatory Cable To Indian Pres.
Date
8/15/2024 3:05:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day, wishing her long-lasting health. (end)
