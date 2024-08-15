Kuwait Crown Prince Sends Congratulatory Cable To Indian Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day, wishing her long-lasting health. (end) res

