Kuwait PM Sends Congratulatory Cable To Indian Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent on Thursday a congratulatory cable to Droupadi Murmu, the President of India on the occasion of her country's Independence Day. (end) res

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.