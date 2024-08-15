Qatar TV Celebrates 54 Years Of Creativity And Leadership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Television (Qatar TV) is celebrating the 54th anniversary of the launch of its official broadcast which falls on August 15, 1970, around two years after the launch of Qatar broadcasting in 1968.

Qatar TV has become a permanent guest in every home, ministries and institutions across the country through its news bulletins and other diversified programmes along with Arab and foreign series and films that made Qatar TV a leading and distinguished on the region's screens.

This date represents a proud memory for Qatari and Arb viewers. They were on time with a new Arabic TV that would join the list of Arabic and international channels to convey an integrated and honest image of Qatar to its viewers, in addition to conveying the aspirations and ambitions of its citizens, their past, present, culture, and heritage of their ancestors.

Qatar TV, like other national media, has received the full sponsorship of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and all officials in charge of the Qatar Media Corporation to carry out its mission efficiently and to continue its path and develop its programmes and services provided to viewers. Also, Qatar Media Corporation is keen on keeping the channel true to its message, to its viewers, and to excellence. The channel continues the development and modernisation of its technologies, content, and approach to the Arab viewer, in service of national and Arab goals, as well as human aspirations.

In an exclusive interview with QNA on this occasion, Director of Qatar TV Ali bin Saleh Al Sada noted the importance of celebrating the anniversary of Qatar TV as it has a special impact not only on those working in the television and media sector but also on all the Qatari people and residents of Qatar, stressing the importance of this annual occasion to one of the most important televisions in the region, as recognised by many. He added that it is a special memory for them, the employees in Qatar TV, which was and still is their second home as it is their place of work and also the venue where they communicate with all viewers in Qatar and beyond

Regarding new plans and programmes to develop television work in the next phase, the Director of Qatar TV said there is a lot that the audience will see soon in the field of programme development, through a new programme cycle, in which there are many qualitative programmes that will be broadcasted for the first time, including live programmes, recorded programmes, documentaries, and new dramatic productions, stressing that the programmes of the new cycle will meet the interests and aspirations of viewers, while noting that there are many changes that have occurred in the daily live programmes.