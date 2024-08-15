ACTA Organises Event On Using Technology To Combat Corruption
Date
8/15/2024
QNA
Doha: The Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) organised yesterday an event on 'Using technology to promote integrity and combat corruption' as part of the annual event of the agencies concerned with combating corruption in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which is held with the participation of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The event reviewed the experiences of the ACTA, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the National cyber Security Agency, and the experiences of the anti-corruption agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council regarding the use of technology in the field of promoting integrity and combating corruption.
