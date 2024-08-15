Darealprisonart Commemorates Black August With Essential Reading List From Incarcerated Artist Donald 'C-Note' Hooker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Darealprisonart, the largest multimedia source of prisoner news and art across multiple web platforms, proudly highlights the recent collaboration of Black August 2024, the online interactive exhibition 45-Years of Black August with renowned California prison artist Donald“C-Note” Hooker, who has curated a compelling list of 25 essential books to commemorate Black August,“25 Black August Books to Read Before You Die .” This initiative not only honors the legacy of Black August but also amplifies the voices of those behind bars, fostering a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural significance of this important month.In an exclusive interview, C-Note shared his insights on pivotal works that explore the Black experience, resistance, and the ongoing struggle against systemic oppression. His recommendations range from foundational texts like“Destruction of Black Civilization,” by Chancellor Williams to powerful autobiographies such as“Angela Davis: An Autobiography,” and“Assata: An Autobiography.”Black August is an annual commemoration and period of reflection, education, and activism observed primarily within African American communities, particularly those impacted by the prison system. It originated in California prisons in the 1970s to honor fallen Black freedom fighters and political prisoners. The month of August carries historical significance for Black liberation struggles, marked by events such as the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in 1619 and Nat Turner's rebellion in 1831.During Black August, participants engage in various practices to demonstrate solidarity and commitment to the cause. These include fasting, studying Black history and political theory, engaging in physical training, and abstaining from drugs and alcohol. The central themes of Black August revolve around honoring the sacrifices of those who fought for Black liberation, raising awareness about political prisoners, and continuing the struggle for justice and equality.Black August is a time for introspection, education, and collective action. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight for Black liberation and the importance of preserving the memory and legacy of those who dedicated their lives to the cause. It's a call to action for individuals to engage in activism, educate themselves about Black history and struggles, and work towards a more just and equitable society.“Knowledge of the past is crucial to understanding our present and applying wisdom for the future,” C-Note emphasized, urging readers to engage with these texts as a means of empowerment and education. Curated into five categories, Before the Mayflower, Autobiographies, Prisons, Prison Art, and Word on the Streets, each category contains 5 book recommendations. His selections reflect a blend of historical narratives, cultural critiques, and personal testimonies that resonate with the themes of Black August, which commemorates the sacrifices made in the fight for freedom and justice.Darealprisonart is committed to promoting educational and cultural awareness surrounding the experiences of incarcerated individuals. By spotlighting C-Note's recommendations, we aim to inspire readers to explore these vital works and engage in meaningful conversations about race, justice, and the power of art as a form of resistance.For a complete list of C-Note's recommended readings and to learn more about the online interactive exhibition 45-Years of Black August, Aug. 1 - 31, visitBlack August 2024 – 45th Anniversary of Black August25 Black August Books to Read Before You Die – Black August 2024ABOUT DAREALPRISONARTDarealprisonart serves as a vital platform for sharing the news, art, and stories of prisoners across the globe. We strive to elevate the voices of those behind bars, fostering understanding and empathy through multimedia storytelling.

