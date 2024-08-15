S&P 500 continues upward momentum on Wednesday for 5th consecutive session

(MENAFN) The Standard & Poor's 500 continued its upward momentum on Wednesday, marking its fifth consecutive session of gains, while the index remained relatively flat, as reported by a UK news agency. This increase was driven by positive investor sentiment following the latest inflation data, which bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve might start lowering U.S. interest rates as early as next month.



Despite the overall positive movement, the Nasdaq Composite Index saw limited change, mainly due to the performance of Alphabet shares and other large-cap tech stocks. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, experienced a significant decline, falling 3.79 percent, after reports emerged that the U.S. Department of Justice is exploring options that could potentially lead to the breakup of the internet search giant.



The trading volume was generally low, a reflection of the August holiday season, with many investors away and few new incentives driving market activity. The performance of other major companies was mixed, with Tesla and Meta Platforms both seeing declines of 6.45 percent, while Microsoft and Nvidia posted gains of 2.85 percent and 1.94 percent, respectively.



According to preliminary data, the Standard & Poor's 500 index rose by 20.78 points, or 0.38 percent, closing at 5,455.21 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a slight increase, closing up 4.99 points, or 0.03 percent, at 17,192.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index, despite some tech sector challenges, ended the day with a gain of 242.75 points, or 0.61 percent, closing at 40,008.39.

MENAFN15082024000045015839ID1108557395