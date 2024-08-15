Polypropylene Catalyst Market To Exceed USD 4.2 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Polypropylene Catalyst size is expected to register 8.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by rising demand for polypropylene.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polypropylene Catalyst is projected to reach over USD 4.2 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for polypropylene in various sectors, such as automotive, packaging, and healthcare due to its lightweight, durable, and cost-effective properties is a primary driver for the market growth. Significant advancements in catalyst production are enhancing the efficiency and yield of polypropylene manufacturing processes. As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian textiles and apparel industry is projected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030. Increasing use of polypropylene catalysts in these sectors will add to its appeal.

The rollout of environmental regulations and the push for sustainable solutions are driving innovations in eco-friendly catalysts. The rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in emerging economies is spurring the demand for polypropylene-based products. The expanding use of polypropylene in the production of medical devices and personal protective equipment (PPE), particularly in the wake of heightened healthcare needs is also accelerating the industry development.

Metallocene catalysts to record preference

The metallocene catalysts segment is estimated to account for sizeable share of the polypropylene catalyst market by 2032, due to their ability to produce highly uniform polymers with superior mechanical properties and enhanced clarity. The increasing demand for high-performance polypropylene in automotive, packaging, and consumer goods sectors is boosting their use. These catalysts offer greater control over polymer structure, leading to innovative applications and improved production efficiency.

Growing demand in blow molding applications

Polypropylene catalyst market size from the blow molding application segment is estimated to grow at notable rate between 2024 and 2032, owing to the rising demand for lightweight, durable packaging solutions in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods sectors. The excellent moldability and cost-effectiveness of polypropylene make it ideal for blow molding processes. Significant advancements in catalyst technology for improving the production efficiency and quality of blow-molded products will further fuel the segment growth.

Europe to remain an attractive destination

Europe polypropylene catalyst market is anticipated to showcase strong growth between 2024 and 2032, led by the increasing demand for lightweight, durable materials in automotive and packaging sectors. The stringent environmental regulations are spurring the adoption of advanced catalysts for efficient and eco-friendly production. The advancements in catalyst development are improving polymer properties and production processes. The growing need of the healthcare sector for high-quality polypropylene for medical devices and PPE will boost the regional market expansion.

Polypropylene Catalyst Market Participants

Some of the leading firms operating in the polypropylene catalyst industry include Albemarle Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation, Clariant, Evonik Industries, INEOS, Japan Polypropylene Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Reliance Industries Limited, and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

These industry leaders are adopting mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and launching new product portfolios to augment their industry share. For instance, in November 2022, Lummus Technology launched its Novolen® PPureTM polypropylene portfolio for offering new polymers for high-quality automotive, healthcare, and food packaging products.

