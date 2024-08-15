For The 2Nd Time, Systemdomain Makes The Inc. 5000, At No. 2321 In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- revealed today that SystemDomain , Inc ranks No. 2321 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."We are honored and humbled to be recognized on the INC 5000 list for the second time in the row. This achievement is a testament to the extraordinary dedication and relentless commitment of our team. It reflects our unwavering pursuit of innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. While this recognition is a significant milestone, it is also a reminder that our journey continues, and we remain steadfast in our mission to make a lasting impact in our industry.", said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”Other recognitions earned by SystemDomain:●Rank# 2321 for 2024 by INC 5000 as America's Fastest Growing Private Companies●The Fast 100 Enterprise for 2024 and 2023 by US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce●Rank# 111 by Financial Times as The America's Fastest Growing Companies 2024●Rank# 1354 for 2023 by INC 5000 as America's Fastest Growing Private Companies●Rank# 62 for 2023 by INC 5000 in Midwest Region as Fastest Growing Private Companies●The Fast 50 Award by NMSDC 2022About SystemDomain:SystemDomain, Inc. (SDI) is an IT Professional Services firm with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital Innovation, Cloud, and Analytics. SystemDomain has strategic partnership with leading software product companies to provide the integration and professional services to the utility, healthcare, financial, and research organizations. SDI has offshore software development and support center to provide the cost-effective services.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

