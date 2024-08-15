From Sachin Tendulkar To Saina Nehwal, Indian Sports Icons Share Independence Day Wishes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) In a touching show of patriotism, Indian sports icons have come together to extend their heartfelt wishes on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

From legends to Olympic and Paralympic champions, have taken to social to share their greetings with the nation.

"Sportspersons aren't the only ones playing for India. Every Indian who does their job with honesty and sincerity is a key player for Team India. So, when the national anthem plays today, know that it's for you, and I hope you'll feel the same way I did when I heard it every time I stepped out to play for India," Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

Olympics medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal said, "As a sportsperson, I've learned the value of freedom on the field, but it's the freedom of our nation that gives us the strength to dream big. Happy Independence Day!"

Indian men's hockey stalwart PR Sreejesh, said "Proud Indian, Wishing you all a memorable Independence Day! May the spirit of freedom and patriotism fill your heart with pride."

Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, shared "Freedom comes at a price. Our heroes pay it everyday with their blood! Never forget #HappyIndependenceDay"

Ex-India women's cricket captain, Mithali Raj wrote, "Every time our tricolour flutters in the wind, it tells a story of resilience, hope, and the relentless pursuit of freedom. Our nation's journey is a testament to the strength we find in unity and the dreams we share. Today, we honour our past and look ahead to a future filled with endless possibilities. Happy Independence Day to every Indian, wherever you are."

Paralympics champion shuttler Pramod Bhagat also conveyed his greeting on the occasion, "Happy Independence Day! Let's take a moment to reflect on our journey as a nation and pledge to contribute towards a brighter future for all. Together, we are unstoppable!"

Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, wrote "Let us celebrate the courage and sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom. Let us stay united and work towards progress, and equality for all Indians. Happy Independence Day"

"Always proud and honoured to stand with our tricolor! Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day," posted former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The theme of this year's Independence Day celebration is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', which aims to propel the country towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by the year 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the Red Fort's ramparts.

Around 6,000 special guests representing diverse sections of Indian society, including youth, tribal communities, farmers, women, and beneficiaries of various government schemes, were invited to witness the ceremony.