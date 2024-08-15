Nordic Apis Platform Summit 2024 Early Bird Registration Deadline Approaches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nordic APIs , the global community of API practitioners and enthusiasts, is gearing up for Summit 2024 by organizing a speaker lineup of top API practitioners. The highly anticipated annual event will take place in Stockholm, Sweden October 8 - 9. Platform Summit is ideal for platform architects, API product owners, developers, cybersecurity professionals or CTOs seeking knowledge and new connections in the local and international API community. With Early Bird registration ending on August 23, attendees have a limited time to take advantage of the lowest conference price before regular registration begins on September 1.



The two-day conference will feature talks from 46+ speakers discussing the many facets of developing and securing APIs. Technical and business tracks will cover topics that address new developments in API design and management, access control, microservices architecture, and artificial intelligence. Speakers and sessions include:



Apollo Graph, Andrew Carlson - AI and APIs: Peanut Butter and Jelly

Axiomatics, David Brossard and Curity, Jonas Iggbom - The Swedish Chef Would Be Proud: Cooking Up a Secure API in Minutes

Benify, Magnus Hedner - How to Build an Integration Platform with Open Source

codecentric AG, Daniel Kocot - Navigating the Post-OpenAPI Era with Innovative API Design Frameworks

Electrolux, Alina Astapovich and Gang Luo - API Revolution in IoT: How Platform Engineering Streamlines API Development

Liip, Michelle Sanver - Messy data != Messy APIs

Lloyd's Banking Group, Samyu Ayyar and Nisu Thomas - Crossroads of API Maturity

Microsoft, Cailin Smith - Schema-first API Design Using TypeSpec

Moesif, Matt Tanner - Assessing and Improving The Developer Experience of Your APIs

Red Hat, Hugo Guerrero - Increase Your Productivity with No-code GraphQL Mocking

SAP, Mo Ashouri - Observability and Security: Integrating Monitoring for Enhanced Protection in Microservices

SIX Group, Dominic Lüchinger - Maximizing API Management Efficiency: The Power of Shifting Down with API Ops

Specmatic, Hari Krishnan - API Design First in Practise

Traceable, Anjum Ahuja - APIs SOS: A Tactical Guide to Detection and Response

Zuplo, Josh Twist - Building APIs at the Edge: Everywhere, All at Once, All of the Time

Plus, pre-conference workshops on Monday, October 7th will provide in-depth, hands-on learning opportunities focused around specialized topics. Workshop attendees will be able to participate in one of the three half-day workshops offered:

OAuth and OpenID Connect in Practice, Gary Archer and Michal Trojanowski, Curity

Strong Security with OAuth and OpenID Connect, Judith Kahrer and Daniel Lindau, Curity

Open API Fundamentals, Budhaditya Bhattacharya of Tyk, and Chris Wood of Ozone API



Platform Summit 2024 is part of a series of API events hosted by Nordic APIs in locations throughout the world. The event series is one of the ways in which Nordic APIs serves its mission to help companies make smarter tech decisions using APIs. Nordic APIs was formed in 2013 and today unifies API practitioners globally through its online and in-person events as well its blog and digest.



The sponsors who are making this conference possible include Ambassador, Apollo, axway, Gravitee, Redpill Linpro and event organizer Curity.



You can find more information about Platform Summit 2024, including speaking and sponsorship opportunities, here.

