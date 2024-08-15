Qatar's Ambassador Attends UN Special Advocate's Meeting With Foreign Minister Of Costa Rica

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

San Jose: UN Special Advocate for the Prevention of Corruption, H E Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri, has met with of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Costa Rica, H E Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, during his visit to San Jose, Costa Rica.

Several officials in Costa Rican of Foreign Affairs alongside Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Costa Rica, attended the meeting.

The two sides discussed avenues for cooperation in anti-corruption field through organising international activities that aim to back international and UN efforts in this area by leveraging the mechanisms outlined in the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

They reviewed international indicators for combating corruption and the measures taken by countries to rise to higher ranks in these indicators through implementation of international and regional conventions related to these indicators and supporting the bodies tasked with enforcing these conventions.