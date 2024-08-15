Qatar's Ambassador Attends UN Special Advocate's Meeting With Foreign Minister Of Costa Rica
Date
8/15/2024 2:26:03 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
San Jose: UN Special Advocate for the Prevention of Corruption, H E Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri, has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Costa Rica, H E Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, during his visit to San Jose, Costa Rica.
Several officials in Costa Rican Ministry of Foreign Affairs alongside Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Costa Rica, attended the meeting.
The two sides discussed avenues for cooperation in anti-corruption field through organising international activities that aim to back international and UN efforts in this area by leveraging the mechanisms outlined in the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).
They reviewed international indicators for combating corruption and the measures taken by countries to rise to higher ranks in these indicators through implementation of international and regional conventions related to these indicators and supporting the bodies tasked with enforcing these conventions.
MENAFN15082024000063011010ID1108557354
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.