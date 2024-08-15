Recfaces To Participate In FSIE Mumbai And Visit Major Cities In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 13, 2024: RecFaces, a leading provider of advanced facial biometric software, is excited to announce its upcoming business trip to India from August 20 to September 21, 2024.



RecFaces, in collaboration with Startologic Technologies, is exhibiting at the Fire & Security India (FSIE) in Mumbai from August 22 to 24, Booth no. B-26, P8. At FSIE, RecFaces will showcase how their solutions can enhance existing management systems (VMS) and improve access control systems through live demonstrations of their flagship products, Id-Guard and Id-Gate.



Oleg Kurochkin, Business Development Director for the APAC region, will be available in the following cities:

.Mumbai (August 20-31)

.Bengaluru (September 1-8)

.New Delhi (September 09–21)



This visit aims to strengthen collaboration with technology partners and system intregaters, meet with end users, and foster innovation within the Indian security landscape.



\"We are excited to participate in FSIE Mumbai to demonstrate our cutting-edge facial recognition technology and strengthen our technical footprint through focused knowledge sharing sessions across India,\" said Oleg Kurochkin, Business Development Director, APAC region, RecFaces.



\"FSIE Mumbai is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate our portfolio of advanced security solutions. Our goal is to simplify complex security challenges and enhance operational efficiency. We look forward to sharing our expertise and collaborating with industry professionals,\" said Shashi Kumar Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Startologic Technologies.



About RecFaces:



RecFaces is one of the leaders in developing ready-to-use software products with facial recognition functions. RecFaces develops off-the-shelf solutions that help to quickly increase the efficiency of VMS, ACS, as well as ERP, CRM, and time tracking systems. RecFaces\' solutions are based on a highly accurate facial recognition algorithm. RecFaces has a range of ready-made integrations with leading security system products, which helps to quickly deploy solutions on any customer equipment. Our software allows businesses to quickly, securely, and accurately identify and verify the identity of employees, customers, and visitors. The quality of RecFaces\' off-the-shelf solutions is confirmed by numerous installations worldwide, including the MENA, APAC, and LATAM regions. Together with our global partners, we provide solutions for security, finance, transportation, retail, and other industries, providing free demo versions and training on company products.





