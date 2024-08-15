Sales Tax Software Market To Reach $17.2 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global sales tax software is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the shift towards and integration, increase in demand for streamlined tax processes, and surge in demand for

IoT devices.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sales Tax Software Market by Solution (Consumer Use Tax Management, Tax Filings and Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud), and Vertical (BFSI, Transportation, Retail, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the sales tax software market was valued at $6.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $17.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2033. Prime determinants of growth

The sales tax software market is gaining traction due to the shift towards automation and integration, driven by rise in demand for streamlined tax processes and availability of cloud-based solutions at competitive prices. These factors are fostering growth in the market, with focus on simplifying tax calculations, management, and reporting through advanced software solutions like consumer use tax management and tax filing. Moreover, the market is witnessing rise in demand for

IoT devices, further propelling the adoption of sales tax software to enhance operational efficiency and accuracy in tax-related tasks. On the contrary, growing emphasis on regional integration and harmonization of tax legislation, with rise in demand for accessible and cost-effective platforms is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the sales tax software market.

Request Sample Pages: Report Coverage and Details

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2032

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$6.9

billion

Market Size in 2032

$17.2

billion

CAGR

9.5

% No. of Pages in Report

254 Segments Covered

Solution, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Drivers



Shift towards automation and integration



Increase in demand for streamlined tax processes

Surge in demand for IoT devices



Opportunities

.

Growing emphasis on regional integration and harmonization of tax legislation Restraint

.

Substantial initial investments and the need for specialized skill sets





Buy this Complete Report (254 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Segment Highlights



By solution, the consumer use tax management is expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period. The consumer use tax management segment is driven by the growing need for businesses to accurately track and report consumer use taxes, which are often overlooked or underreported. Sales tax software solutions that offer robust consumer use tax management capabilities enable companies to automate the calculation, reporting, and filing of these taxes, ensuring compliance and reducing the risk of penalties.



By deployment mode, the on-premises segment is driven by the preference of some organizations, particularly larger enterprises, to maintain control over their tax data and infrastructure. On-premises solutions offer customization options and integration with existing systems, making them appealing to businesses with specific requirements or concerns about data security and privacy.



On the basis of industry vertical, the retail segment is dominating the market due to the high volume of transactions and the complexity of sales tax calculations in the industry. As e-commerce continues to grow, retailers require efficient and accurate sales tax software to manage their tax obligations across multiple jurisdictions and channels. The adoption of sales tax software helps retailers streamline their tax processes, reduce errors, and ensure compliance with evolving regulations.



Regional Outlook



The growth of the sales tax software market in North America is primarily driven by the region's high levels of transaction quantities and values, leading to complex tax filing processes. The presence of numerous tax software providers such as Avalara, Sage Group Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp, and Xero Ltd. offers advanced solutions for efficient and error-free tax filing. In addition, rise in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions among businesses and individuals fuels the demand for AI-based tax software solutions, further propelling the market growth in North America.



However, in Asia-Pacific, the growth of the sales tax software market is fueled by the region's focus on smart city projects and government initiatives that necessitate efficient tax management solutions. Rise in adoption of sales tax software in smart city programs and city surveillance projects is a key driver. Moreover, the presence of many third-party sellers and system integrators in the region, coupled with the rapid demand for sales tax software across various industries, including BFSI, transportation, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, contributes to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.



Enquiry Before Buying:

Major Industry Players



APEX Analytix, LLC



Avalara Inc.



Intuit Inc.



LumaTax, Inc.



Ryan, LLC



Sage Intacct, Inc.



Sales Tax DataLINK



Sovos Compliance, LLC



Thomson Reuters

Vertex, Inc.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global sales tax software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Recent Development



In April 2023, Taxually, one of the leading European cloud-native VAT software providers, announced that California-based LumaTax joined its family of Enterprise-grade automated tax software solutions. This acquisition enables Taxually to accelerate growth globally across both Enterprise and E-commerce segments and to further expand its leading indirect tax product suite.

In April 2021, Intuit ProConnect, from Intuit Inc., announced its partnership with Practice Ignition (PI) to increase productivity for tax professionals. Practice Ignition, an automated proposal and payment management software that eliminates administrative tasks, works in tandem with Intuit professional tax products, allowing for a better end-to-end workflow for tax professionals.



AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]



Logo:



SOURCE Allied Market Research