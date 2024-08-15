Global Skincare Devices Market Size To Worth USD 49.8 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 12.24%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Skincare Devices Size Was Valued at USD 15.7 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Skincare Devices Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 49.8 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Promoitalia, GESKE, Nu Skin Enterprises, Ambicare Health, Cynosure, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Syneron Medical Ltd., Canfield Scientific, Inc., Fotona, 3Gen, Aesthetic Group, Image Derm, Inc., Other key vendeors.

The Global Skincare Devices Market Size is to Grow from USD 15.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 49.8 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.24% during the projected period.









A range of battery-powered or electrical instruments are used for various skincare operations, such as exfoliation, cleaning, hair removal, regrowth, and beyond these devices are referred to as skincare devices. These devices, which utilize a range of technologies such as ultrasound, radio frequencies, microdermabrasion, and laser therapy, offer effective skincare solutions. Some of the factors driving the skincare device market are the rising need for less-invasive skincare procedures, the rising popularity of at-home beauty products, and consumers' expanding awareness of skincare. The market is primarily driven by the availability of non-invasive treatments that produce great results when using skincare devices. Customers are increasingly choosing non-invasive treatments that involve little to no interruptions, which is the reason these devices are growing in popularity. Growing consumer awareness of skincare and beauty is driving the industry. For these conditions, these technologies offer excellent therapeutic choices such as light therapy, a procedure called micro, and laser treatments. However, the market expansion is restricted by the high cost of skincare products, their limited availability in developing countries, and the dearth of board-certified dermatologists.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Skincare Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Diagnostic Devices and Treatment Devices), By Application (Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal, Wrinkle Removal, and Skin Resurfacing, Body Contouring and Fat Removal, Cellulite Reduction, Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The treatment devices segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global skincare devices market during the projected timeframe.

Based on product, the global skincare devices market is divided into diagnostic devices and treatment devices. Among these, the treatment devices segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global skincare devices market during the projected timeframe. The main cause of the majority of treatment devices in dermatology is the availability of multiple therapy applications. The use of lasers to treat cosmetic skin conditions like acne, wrinkles, and scars is the main factor driving the market increase.

The hair removal segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global skincare devices market during the estimated period.

Based on application, the global skincare devices market is divided into hair removal, skin rejuvenation, acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal, wrinkle removal, and skin resurfacing, body contouring and fat removal, cellulite reduction, vascular and pigmented lesion removal, and others. Among these, the hair removal segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global skincare devices market during the estimated period. The market for hair removal products is increasing as a result of evidence showing that laser technologies, in particular, allow for less uncomfortable treatment procedures and are safe for all skin tones and hair colors.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global skincare devices market during the projected timeframe.

Based on end users, the global skincare devices market is divided into hospitals, clinics, and others. Among these, the hospitals segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global skincare devices market during the projected timeframe. The health care industry since hospitals have access to cutting-edge skincare devices. In addition, more people are visiting these clinics for skin condition diagnosis and treatment due to the wide range of treatment alternatives.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global skincare devices market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global skincare devices market over the forecast period. The consumer demand for modern facilities and beauty products and an increased focus on technical innovation characterize the North American skincare device market. In addition, the market is seeing an increasing focus on non-invasive therapies as consumers search for alternatives to in-person dermatological procedures, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global skincare devices market during the projected timeframe. The Asia Pacific market encourages the growth of devices with renewable materials and features, as it also focuses on beneficial and sustainable skincare products. In the region, there is also an increasing need for mobile app-integrated smart skincare devices that offer personalized skincare routines.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global skincare devices market include Promoitalia, GESKE, Nu Skin Enterprises, Ambicare Health, Cynosure, Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Alma Lasers GmbH, Syneron Medical Ltd., Canfield Scientific, Inc., Fotona, 3Gen, Aesthetic Group, Image Derm, Inc., and Other key vendors.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, Nu Skin RenuSpa iO, a smart beauty and wellness device created to enhance general wellness and body confidence via skin stimulation, was launched by Nu Skin Enterprises, a pioneer in the worldwide beauty and wellness market.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global skincare devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Skincare Devices Market, By Product



Diagnostic Devices Treatment Devices

Global Skincare Devices Market, By Application



Hair Removal

Skin Rejuvenation

Acne

Psoriasis

Tattoo Removal

Wrinkle Removal

Skin Resurfacing

Body Contouring

Fat Removal

Cellulite Reduction

Vascular

Pigmented Lesion Removal Others

Global Skincare Devices Market, By End User



Hospitals

Clinics Others

Global Skincare Devices Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

