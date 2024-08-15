عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


8/15/2024 2:17:23 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 15th August 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 14th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,604
Lowest price per share (pence): 684.00
Highest price per share (pence): 690.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 685.5631

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,423,141 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,423,141 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 685.5631 13,604 684.00 690.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
14 August 2024 10:15:00 169 684.00 XLON 00292772585TRLO1
14 August 2024 09:11:48 10,000 685.00 XLON 00292735901TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:17:27 114 685.00 XLON 00292774148TRLO1
14 August 2024 14:42:36 190 685.00 XLON 00292832387TRLO1
14 August 2024 14:42:36 3 685.00 XLON 00292832388TRLO1
14 August 2024 14:42:36 274 685.00 XLON 00292832389TRLO1
14 August 2024 12:42:59 70 686.00 XLON 00292826844TRLO1
14 August 2024 12:42:59 171 686.00 XLON 00292826845TRLO1
14 August 2024 13:59:34 337 686.00 XLON 00292829903TRLO1
14 August 2024 11:31:00 67 687.00 XLON 00292824847TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:15:00 235 688.00 XLON 00292772580TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:15:00 1 688.00 XLON 00292772581TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:15:00 206 688.00 XLON 00292772582TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:15:00 164 688.00 XLON 00292772583TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:15:00 187 688.00 XLON 00292772584TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:46:46 121 688.00 XLON 00292802163TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:46:46 121 688.00 XLON 00292802164TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:46:46 603 688.00 XLON 00292802169TRLO1
14 August 2024 10:46:46 326 688.00 XLON 00292802170TRLO1
14 August 2024 08:09:00 123 690.00 XLON 00292696740TRLO1
14 August 2024 08:09:00 122 690.00 XLON 00292696741TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

