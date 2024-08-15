David C. McKinney’s Debut Novel Industry Celebrates the Legacy of Family Stories and Historical Fiction

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Uncover the timeless legacy of the Englehart Clan through tales that bridge past and present.



David C. McKinney, a reclusive author and craftsman from north central Arkansas, proudly announces the release of his debut novel, Industry, an exploration of family legacy and historical stories.



Industry is a heartfelt tribute to the author's childhood memories and the stories shared by his grandmother, Ollie Englehart McKinney. As a young boy, McKinney found solace in his grandmother's tales, which blended historical and fictional elements into parables that deeply influenced his worldview. Through this collection, McKinney brings these stories to life, offering readers an intimate look into his family's past and the enduring impact of storytelling.



In Industry, McKinney invites readers to connect with the Englehart Clan through narratives that bridge past and present. The novel is a tapestry of historical fiction and literary exploration, reflecting McKinney’s personal journey and the profound lessons learned from his grandmother’s stories.



David C. McKinney was born in 1949 in Warren, Arkansas, and has been a lifelong creator and storyteller. Known for his finely crafted mountain dulcimers and poetic contributions, McKinney’s transition to prose marks a significant milestone in his artistic journey. Industry represents the culmination of his lifelong appreciation for literature and his deep connection to his familial roots.

For those seeking a compelling read that weaves together personal history with broader historical themes, Industry offers a unique and moving experience. Readers are encouraged to open the pages and their hearts to discover the rich tapestry of the Englehart Clan’s legacy.



