Skill Capital To Greenfield Cities: 10 'Viksit Bharat 2047' Suggestions That Modi Read In His Independence Day Speech

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on August 15 delivered his 11th Independence Day speech at the Red Fort. The Prime Minister began his speech saying that the Independence Day was the occasion to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

In his speech, Modi covered covered a wide range of topics from skill India, education, employment, Uniform Civil Code and new criminal laws to fighting corruption, and infrastructural development . He also spoke about the achievements of his and the targets that he has set in the third term.

Modi outlined a series of futuristic goals aimed at shaping India's growth, driving innovation, and positioning the country as a global leader across various sectors.

Modi also spoke of the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047 ' – the campaign that envisions a developed India by 2047, marking the centenary of its independence. The campaign aims to address various socio-economic challenges through a holistic approach, focusing on infrastructure, education, healthcare, technology, and sustainable development.

“Viksit Bharat 2047 is a huge effort,” said PM Modi adding that his government has taken suggestions from common people on what all they want to see the country to achieve by 2047.

Some of these suggestions that Modi listed in his speech include:

-Develop India as a Skill Capital.

-Make India an Educational Capital of the world.

-Develop India as a Global Media Hub.

-Make India Atmanirbhar - Self Reliant.

-Develop India as Manufacturing Hub of the world.

-Governance and Judicial Reforms.

-India should be 3rd largest economy in the world.

-Develop more greenfield cities and capacity building for natural disasters.

-India's own space station.

-Promote Ayurveda, develop india as wellness hub.