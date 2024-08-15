Cloudburst In J&K's Kulgam Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured, Rescue Operations On (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A devastating cloudburst hit the Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district early Thursday morning, resulting in one fatality and injuring three others.



The severe weather event struck the Banward area in DH Pora, causing significant damage and prompting immediate rescue operations by local authorities. Mukhtar Ahmad Chouhan was identified as the victim who lost his life. The individuals include Rafakat Ahmad Chouhan, both from Bangward Bala.

In response to the disaster, a team led by the Tehsildar DH Pora, Zahid Ahmad, has been dispatched to the affected area to provide assistance and conduct further assessments. Authorities have assured that more details will be shared as the situation unfolds.

Earlier this month, a similar cloudburst disrupted the Ganderbal district, damaging infrastructure and forcing the closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway. The road remains closed as repairs are underway.

Local officials and emergency services are working tirelessly to manage the situation and support those affected by the latest cloudburst.