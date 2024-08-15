India Worried For Safety Of Hindus In Bangladesh: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Prime Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence against the Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the plight of minority communities, particularly Hindus, in the violence-stricken country, PM Modi said: "Whatever is happening in our neighbouring nation (Bangladesh) is very concerning for us. I hope that conditions normalise there."

The Prime Minister underscored safety concerns for Hindus in Bangladesh, who have faced amidst the recent unrest following the anti-quota reform protests and the ensuing ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"All 140 crore Indians are worried about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. India always wishes for its neighbouring nations to walk on the path of peace and progress. We are committed to maintaining peace," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also reiterated India's support for Bangladesh's stability and development: "In the coming days, we will always wish well for Bangladesh's 'Vikas Yatra' (journey of development) because we are the well-wishers of humankind."

On August 5, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, fled to India as protesters took over the streets of Dhaka.

The weeks leading up to her ousting were marred by violence, with more than 500 people losing their lives during the unrest and several reports of attacks on Bangladesh's Hindu minority community.

Earlier as well, after the head of the new interim government in Bangladesh took over, PM Modi extended his best wishes to Nobel laureate and microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus (84), while expressing that the new regime would restore peace and ensure the protection of Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country.

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

Recently, in her first statement after the ouster, Hasina demanded an investigation into the killings, vandalism and arson carried out in the name of agitation in her country.

She also demanded that the culprits be identified and brought to justice. She also conveyed her sympathies to the bevered families.