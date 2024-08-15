Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Independence Day 2024: Check Latest Prices
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 15th of August 2024, Independence Day.
The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 15
22 carat - Rs 6,675/gm
24 carat - Rs 7,009/gm
1 gram - Rs 6,665(Today)
Rs 6,675(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 53,320(Today)
Rs 53,400(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 66,650(Today)
Rs 66,750(Yesterday)
1 gram - Rs 6,998(Today)
Rs 7,009(Yesterday)
8 grams - Rs 55,984(Today)
Rs 56,072(Yesterday)
10 grams - Rs 69,980(Today)
Rs 70,090(Yesterday)
22-carat GOLD price on August 13, 2024 - Rs 6,675/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 13, 2024 - Rs 7,009/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 12, 2024 - Rs 6,580/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 12, 2024 - Rs 6,909/gm
22-carat GOLD price on August 11, 2024 - Rs 6,555/gm
24-carat GOLD price on August 11, 2024 - Rs 6,883/gm
