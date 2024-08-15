Kolkata RG Kar Doctor Rape Case: Vandalism, Tear Gas, Stone Pelting - 10 Things That Claimed 'Reclaim The Night' March

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata RG Kar doctor murder and rape case: Unknown miscreants disrupted the peaceful protest against the brutal murder and rape of a trainee doctor at a government-run hospital in West Bengal's capital after midnight on Thursday. Unknown hooligans stormed into RG Kar Medical College and vandalised the protesting site, vehicles, and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob.



Several videos of the unknown miscreant attempting to create chaos in the protest have been making the rounds on the internet. Hours before the attack, the CBI on Wednesday took over the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case and launched its investigation after court's intervention.

Here are the top 10 things about Kolkata RG Kar doctor murder and rape case midnight protest.

-Nearly 40 people, masquerading as protestors entered into the hospital premises. Before anyone could understand, they began destroying the property and pelting the police personnel with stones. The police retaliated with tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, reported PTI citing police.

-The miscreants were carrying sticks, bricks and rods and they even destroyed the Emergency ward, hospital's nursing station, the medical store, and even a section of RG Kar Hospital's Out Patients Department (OPD) ward.