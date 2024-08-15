Ixigo Unveils Tricolor-Themed #Celebratingindia Instagram Campaign For Independence Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14 August 2024: In the spirit of patriotism, ixigo launched a campaign on Instagram #CelebratingIndia, leading up to Independence Day which features a series of nine reels designed to align with the vibrant colors of the Indian tricolor. The campaign showcases India's unique landscapes, inviting travellers to explore the diverse terrain that unites us as a nation.



The saffron section of the campaign celebrates India's historic landscapes with the Saffron Dunes of Rajasthan, where Thar desert, Pushkar desert, Bikaner desert, Jodhpur desert, etc., reflect the state's rich culture. It also highlights Breathtaking Sunset Spots such as Varanasi Ghats, Alleppey beach, Brahmaputra river, among others, across the country. The section ends with a tribute to Famous Forts of India, featuring Amber Fort, Red Fort, Golconda Fort, Mehrangarh Fort.



In the white section, ixigo captures the pristine beauty of India's landscapes. It begins with Year-Round Snow in India including Rohtang Pass, Auli, Siachen, Chang La Pass etc. It also showcases India's Serene Waterscapes with the likes of Chandratal lake, Havelock island, Agatti beach, among others, capturing tranquil scenes of lakes, rivers, and coastal waters. It concludes with India's Largest Salt Desert, portraying the vast white expanses of the Rann of Kutch.



The green section maps India's natural wonders. It starts with the Tea Trails of India, offering a glimpse of Darjeeling, Munnar, Kangra, Nilgiri, and Assam tea plantations. It also explores Iconic Forest Reserves, highlighting India's rich biodiversity parks such as Jim Corbett, Kaziranga, Sundarban, Bandipur National Parks, among others. The section wraps up with Scenic Treks of India, showcasing Chembra Peak, Valley of flowers, Parashar Lake and Rajmachi trek, etc.



Through these nine reels, ixigo beautifully captures the essence of India's unity in diversity. Aimed at #CelebratingIndia and its natural beauty, the campaign also deepens travellers' connection with the rich heritage and vibrant landscapes that define the country.

