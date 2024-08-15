Playerstv Expands Its Reach: Athlete Fan-Owned Network Hits Major Distribution Milestone With DIRECTV

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PlayersTV is the first-ever and Fan-Owned Network, supported by a growing community of over 2,100 Fan Investor and more than 70 athlete owners and investors across the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. The features high-profile athletes, including Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Travis Kelce, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Vernon Davis, Kyrie Irving, Austin Ekeler, DeAndre Jordan, CJ McCollum, Chiney Ogwumike, AJ Andrews, Angel McCoughtry, Alysha Clark, Natasha Cloud, and many others .

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PlayersTV has announced a new agreement with DIRECTV, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of sports media. As the only athlete fan-owned media network and content provider exclusively dedicated to sports, lifestyle, and entertainment, PlayersTV will now expand its reach to millions of new viewers. This agreement offers unparalleled access to premium athlete lifestyle content, solidifying PlayersTV as the premier destination for sports enthusiasts seeking a deeper, more personal connection with their favorite athletes.



PlayersTV distribution deal

Continue Reading

PlayersTV will deliver its 24/7 channel packed with premium athlete lifestyle and culture content-including reality shows, comedy, cooking, business, documentaries, and both scripted and unscripted series-to all DIRECTV via the Internet and DIRECTV STREAM customers. DIRECTV's millions of satellite customers who want to access the channel can do so by using the DIRECTV App. This relationship ensures that millions more viewers will experience the diverse and engaging content that only PlayersTV can offer.



PlayersTV is more than just a network-it's a movement. With a roster of elite athlete-owners and industry-leading partnerships, it sets new benchmarks in sports and media. As its influence continues to grow, PlayersTV remains dedicated to delivering unmatched value to both sports fans and advertisers, solidifying its reputation as a one-of-a-kind dominant force in the sports media world. A network created by athletes, made for fans.

"By making PlayersTV available to DIRECTV's streaming and satellite customers, we're able to continue developing a second-to-none lineup of streaming channels that allows our customers to choose from a wider variety of genres and explore their most avid interests in greater depth,"

said Linda Burakoff, DIRECTV senior vice president of content and programming.

PlayersTV is pioneering a fresh era in athlete-driven entertainment, offering fans an unparalleled glimpse into the lives of their favorite sports stars. It delivers captivating stories that connect on a personal level, providing a diverse array of premium content that spans reality shows, comedies, documentaries, and both scripted and unscripted series.

In addition to DIRECTV, the 24/7 channel is accessible on major platforms like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, Fubo, Vizio, FireTV and more, PlayersTV reaches a vast and engaged audience, redefining how athlete lifestyle and culture are experienced.

"I'm beyond excited about our innovative alliance with DIRECTV. This is a game-changing moment for us as we expand our platform's reach, allowing more fans to engage with the authentic content and stories of the athletes they admire. Our mission has always been to bring the voices of athletes directly to fans, and this partnership enables us to do that on a much larger scale. Together with DIRECTV, we're pushing the boundaries of sports media, creating new opportunities for brands to connect with their audiences in a meaningful way."- Deron Guidrey, CO-Founder of PlayersTV

"We are thrilled to announce this distribution agreement with DirectTV, a premier brand in the entertainment industry. This collaboration allows us to expand our extensive network and bring our unique, athlete-driven content to an even broader audience,"

said Collin Castellaw, Co-Founder of PlayersTV

Tune In: Watch PlayersTV on Channel 4190 on DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream. Join the growing community that enjoys sports and entertainment like never before.

About PlayersTV: PlayersTV is the first-ever athlete-owned media network and content provider dedicated to showcasing sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. PlayersTV, founded by athletes for athletes, is a platform for sports icons to share their stories, passions, and off-court lives with fans worldwide.

About DIRECTV: As a leader in sports and entertainment for 30 years, DIRECTV provides industry-leading content and an amazing user experience with or without a satellite. By reimagining what is possible, DIRECTV's mission is to aggregate, curate and deliver exceptional, innovative service to its customers. In 2023, DIRECTV elevated the customer experience by delivering Gemini, which can integrate customers' content from their third-party streaming services onto a single one-stop, digital experience. At DIRECTV, the sports season never ends, and customers are treated to broadcasts of several major sports, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and multiple domestic and international soccer leagues. DIRECTV provides customers the choice of watching sports, movies, and TV shows on their TVs at home or their favorite mobile devices via the DIRECTV app.

SOURCE PlayersTV