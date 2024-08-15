Citizens Giving Suggestions To Make India A Developed Nation By 2047: PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Suggestions ranging from making India“skill capital” of the world to judicial reforms have been given by citizens for making India a developed nation by 2047, Prime Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

“'Viksit Bharat 2047′ are not mere words, they are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people,” Modi said addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day.

“Suggestions have been collected from citizens, and crore of people gave suggestions for Developed India 2047. The dreams of every and their confidence is reflected in those suggestions,” the prime minister said .

“Some people gave the suggestion of making India the 'skill capital' of the world, some suggested making it a global hub of manufacturing,” he added.

“Some people expressed concern over delay in justice, and they said there is a requirement for judicial reform.”

Other suggestions included making India universities global, having a 'global media', making skilled Indian youth the first preference for the world, making India self-reliant in every aspect, and greenfield cities.

“Some even suggested India should have a space station, some said traditional Indian medicine should be promoted, while some people said India should become the third biggest economy soon,” he added.