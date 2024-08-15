Kylian Mbappe Scores First Real Madrid Goal On Debut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

WARSAW: Kylian Mbappé has scored on his debut for Real Madrid.

The France captain shot into the top corner off Jude Bellingham's pass in the 68th minute to put Madrid 2-0 ahead against Atalanta in the Super Cup on Wednesday.

Federico Valverde scored the opener for the Spanish champions.

Mbappé joined Madrid to fulfill his childhood dream after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.

Real Madrid's French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates scoring during the UEFA Super Cup match between and Atalanta BC in Warsaw, on August 14, 2024. (Photo by Sergei Gapon / AFP)