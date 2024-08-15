Teamsters Secure Two Victories In One Week At Zen Leaf Cannabis

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Teamsters Local 777 is continuing their success in the cannabis by winning both a new collective bargaining agreement and an election at Zen Leaf in less than one week. Zen Leaf is a subsidiary of the multi-state operator Verano Holdings.

"Illinois cannabis workers are spreading the word that the Teamsters Union is the best cannabis union out there," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "Every victory leads to more victories - our momentum is unstoppable."

On Thursday, cannabis advisors and agents-in-charge at the Zen Leaf dispensary in Rogers Park, Ill., voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first Teamsters contract. Yesterday, workers at the Evanston location voted overwhelmingly to join the union.

The contract for the Rogers Park location includes wage increases of at least 18 percent over the lifetime of the agreement, more paid holidays and time off, employer-funded 401(k) contributions, and protection against unjust terminations. Another significant win was a provision that requires a successor employer to honor the collective bargaining agreement in the event another company takes over the operation.

"Cannabis belongs to the people, people who have paid and those who continue to pay the unfair price for its use and possession," said Jesse Guice, a Local 777 member from the Rogers Park dispensary. "As the cannabis industry has grown, profits have been prioritized over people far too often. Unionizing is the first step for the people to take cannabis back."

"Teamsters collective bargaining agreements in the cannabis industry are negotiated with the long-term prosperity of our membership specifically in mind," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "Everything we do is geared toward building middle-class prosperity in this craft."

The Evanston location is the fourth Verano dispensary in Illinois to be represented by Local 777.

"Cannabis is an emerging industry, and organizing as a union ensures that the people who make the industry thrive are rewarded with fair compensation and a true sense of a meaningful, long-term career," said Patrick Paddock, a budtender at the Evanston location. "The Teamsters' commitment to both individual groups and the advancement of labor conditions as a whole makes them a true force in the movement to establish equity in cannabis."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to Teamsters777/ .

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.