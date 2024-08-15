Independence Day 2024: ITBP Personnel March With Tricolour At 14,000 Feet In Leh's Challenging Terrain Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indo-Tibetan Border (ITBP) personnel of NW frontier marched with the tricolour at 14,000 feet high tough terrain of Leh, Ladakh, to mark 78th Independence Day.

ITBP is a specialized Armed Police Force which trains in disciplines such as, mountaineering and skiing, apart from undergoing intensive tactical training.





The ITBP Force was raised on 24 October, 1962. At present, the ITBP guards 3,488 km long India -China border from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh. The force also has an important role in many internal security duties and operations against the Left Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh .





ITBP also conducts relief and rescue operations as 'First Responders' for natural calamities in the Himalayan region.

The 78th Independence Day is being celebrated from Jammu & Kashmir to Kerala as the entire country came together to celebrate India's freedom, which it achieved on August 15, 1947.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047,' aiming to serve a renewed push to the government's efforts towards transforming the country into a developed nation.





PM Modi supported the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' dream in his 11th Independence Day speech, his first speech after forming the NDA government for the third time. Addressing the nation at Red Fort, PM Modi called for making India the third-largest economy in the world soon. He appreciated the government's focus on reforms in the banking sector and the skill development of youth.





“We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India...Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way,” PM Modi said.

“Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable 'Azaadi ke deewane' who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them,” he added.