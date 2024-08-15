Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Announces 75,000 New Medical Seats In Next 5 Years 'Students Spend Crores Abroad...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) PM Independence Day 2024 speech: In a bid to bolster the education of aspiring medical students, Prime Narendra Modi , on Thursday, announced the creation of 75,000 new medical seats in the next five years.

“Students spend lakhs and crores for medical education abroad; we will create 75,000 new medical seats in the next 5 years,” said PM Modi in his Independence Day 2024 speech on Thursday.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort , PM Modi shed light on the difficulties Indian students face in receiving medical education. He said that children, mostly from the middle class, are going abroad for medical education. They spend "lakhs and crores" on medical education abroad, he said.

"In the last 10 years we have increased the medical seats to nearly 1 lakh," Modi said.

"Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them. So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years," Modi stated.

