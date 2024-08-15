'Vocal For Local Has Become A Mantra': Top Quotes From PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 Speech

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15) addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort, marking India's 78th Independence Day. For the 11th consecutive year, he hoisted the national flag at the iconic New Delhi landmark.

"In recent years, including this one, our concerns have grown due to the impact of natural calamities. Many have tragically lost loved ones and their homes, and the nation has faced significant losses. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to all those affected and assure them that the entire nation stands with them in this time of crisis," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his speech at the Red Fort.

Independence Day 2024: PM Modi hoists national flag for 11th time at Red Fort (WATCH)

"Today, we pay tribute to the countless 'Azaadi ke deewane' who sacrificed everything for our nation. India will forever remain indebted to them," he added.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

1. "When we see our soldiers doing surgical strikes, or our air force carry out airstrikes, then every Indian walks out with their heads held high."

2. "40 crore Indians had come together in the early part of the 20th century and threw out the most oppressive nation from their rule over us. They were 40 crore - today we are 140 crore. If 40 crore could achieve the daunting task back in the day, then today, 140 crore can ensure that the nation surges ahead."

3. "When we take steps and plan the future, the words 'Mera Bharat Mahan' is the soul behind every initiative, every effort."

4. "Vocal for Local has become our mantra for self-reliance."

5. "Country indebted to freedom fighters, it is a day to remember their sacrifices."

6. "Today, those who brave and courageous and hardworking are working to take the nation forward - Be it our soldiers, our farmers, our youth. I salute them all."

7. "We were given a huge responsibility and we introduced major reforms on the ground. I would like to assure the countrymen, our commitment to reforms is not limited to pink paper editorials."

8. "In last 10 years, 10 crore women joined women self-help groups. 10 crore women are becoming financially independent. When women become financially independent they become part of the decision-making system in a household leading to social change."

9. "Be it tourism, education, health, MSME, transport, farming and agriculture sectors- in every sector a new modern system is being created. We want to move forward by adopting best practices by integration of technology."