Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal's Father Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed- Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father Mounir Nasraoui has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed in car park in Catalonia, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported late Wednesday. The 36-year-old was left in serious condition and required immediate medical attention, although he is now reported to be stable.



The unfortunate incident happened in Mataro after an argument with some men while Nasraoui was walking his dog. The Catalan regional police, in charge, did not publicly confirm the incident or respond to AFP requests for information. Newspaper La Vanguardia said some arrests have already been made.



Yamal made his debut for Barcelona as a 15-year-old and quickly rose to lime light. Last season the winger made 50 appearances for Blaugrana across all competition, scoring seven goals and recording nine assists.

Courtesy of impressive performances for the Catalan giants, the Spaniard made his international debut back in September 2023 as a 16-year-old.



The promising winger earned a spot in Spain's Euro 2024 squad and went on to play a key role in his nation's historic fourth continental triumph. The 17-year-old started six of the seven European Championship games, recorded four assists and one goal. The teenagers lone goal came against France in the 2-1 semifinal victory.



Yamal is now back at Barcelona, preparing for the 2024-25 season and made his first appearance of pre-season in the Gamper Trophy final against Monaco as a substitute on Sunday.



