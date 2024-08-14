Elections, The Path Of Democracy And Future Prospects

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The parliamentary in Jordan are a major event that reflects the Kingdom's commitment to developing its path and enhancing popular participation in decision-making. Since the establishment of the state, Jordan has continuously worked to improve the electoral process and develop its institutions in line with the aspirations of its citizens. Under the wise leadership of King Abdullah, the Kingdom has witnessed important reform stations aimed at enhancing transparency and integrity in elections, which contributes to building a promising democratic future.

Jordan is considered one of the countries that has been keen since its inception to establish the foundations of democracy. The parliamentary elections process in the Kingdom began in 1929, during the era of the Emirate, where the first elections for the Legislative Council were held, which represented a historic step in involving citizens in decision-making. This period was characterised by building state institutions and strengthening the role of Parliament in formulating policies and legislation.

With the declaration of independence in 1946 and the establishment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the path of democratic development continued, as the country witnessed successive constitutional amendments to enhance the powers of parliament and expand the base of popular participation. In 1952, the current constitution was approved, which enhanced the powers of parliament and made parliamentary elections a fundamental axis in political life.

Over the following decades, Jordan witnessed several important political transformations, most notably in the 1990s, when parliamentary life was resumed after a period of freezing, and amendments were introduced to the election law to ensure broader representation of citizens and enhance the role of parliament in oversight and legislation. These transformations embody Jordan's commitment to a solid and continuous democratic path.

During the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah, reform efforts focused on strengthening democracy by introducing fundamental amendments to the electoral system and laws regulating the electoral process. These amendments reflect the Jordanian leadership's keenness to keep pace with local and international changes and ensure effective citizen participation in parliamentary elections.

The reforms witnessed by the Kingdom have yielded several positive results that have enhanced the transparency and integrity of the electoral process. The most prominent of these achievements is enhancing the representation of women and youth as an important segment of Jordanian society. The Kingdom has been keen to ensure their representation in Parliament by allocating seats for women and encouraging youth participation in political life. These steps reflect Jordan's commitment to enhancing the role of all segments of society in the decision-making process.

Also, electoral laws have been developed, as Jordan has witnessed continuous development in its electoral laws, with the aim of improving the electoral process and enhancing integrity and transparency. These amendments included improving the electoral system and increasing the opportunities for citizens to run for office, which contributed to enhancing popular participation.

At the same time, transparency and integrity were enhanced, and the Kingdom has established independent oversight mechanisms to monitor the electoral process and ensure its integrity. These measures have contributed to enhancing citizens' confidence in the elections and affirming Jordan's commitment to international standards in the electoral process.

The future of democracy in Jordan looks promising, as the Kingdom continues its path of development and reform to ensure enhancing popular participation and strengthening state institutions. Among the areas that could witness development in the future: First, continuing to develop the electoral system to ensure broader representation of all segments of society. This development could include enhancing geographic representation and expanding the scope of political participation, ensuring balance between different regions and social groups.

Second, supporting political parties and enhancing their role in the political process. Developing party life in Jordan is an essential element in strengthening democracy, as active parties contribute to presenting diverse electoral programs that reflect citizens' aspirations.

Third, continuing efforts to enhance transparency and integrity in the electoral process. The Kingdom is fully prepared to continue implementing independent oversight mechanisms and developing laws that ensure the integrity of elections, in a way that enhances citizens' confidence in this vital process.

Finally, the parliamentary elections in Jordan are a true embodiment of the democratic process that the Kingdom is steadily advancing. The ongoing reforms and permanent development of electoral laws and systems reflect the wise vision of the Jordanian leadership and its keenness to enhance the role of citizens in political life.

As these efforts continue, the future of democracy in Jordan looks bright, as the Kingdom will continue to move forward towards achieving more accomplishments that ensure better representation of citizens and enhance the role of parliament in decision-making.

Jordan is committed to developing its democratic process and enhancing popular participation in parliamentary elections, ensuring a better future for all its citizens. Through ongoing reforms and interest in developing political life, Jordan will remain a model in the region in striving to achieve democracy and effective popular representation.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University