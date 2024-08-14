Senior Mining Executive Alex Eastwood To Join Patriot Battery Metals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - August 15, 2024 – Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF ) (FSE: R9GA)

is pleased to announce that highly experienced lithium commercial executive, Alex Eastwood, will join Patriot Battery Metals, commencing immediately. Based primarily in Australia, Mr Eastwood will take on the newly created role of Executive Vice President – Commercial, contributing to the extensive engagement that Patriot currently has underway with the downstream as it positions for the future of the Shaakichiuwaanaan (shaa-gi-chi-waa-naan) Project (formerly known as the Corvette Project).

Mr Eastwood, a lawyer by training with over 28 years' experience in mining and corporate transactions, was one of the founding senior executives at Pilbara Minerals in the roles of General Counsel, Chief Commercial and Legal Officer and Company Secretary.

Ken Brinsden, Patriot's Managing Director said: "There is no one more experienced commercially in lithium raw materials than Alex and I am pleased that we have been able to secure him to join the Patriot team. It is another important endorsement of what the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project represents to the lithium world.

"With Patriot's ongoing engagement with the industry downstream, it's great to have someone of Alex's calibre and experience in helping us position the Company for success," Mr Brinsden added.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1

Mt at 1.44% Li2O Indicated, and 62.5

Mt at 1.31% Li2O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 ppm Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O (open-pit), 0.60% Li2O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li2O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of June 27, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Competent Person Statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.22)

The information in this news release that relates to the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project was first reported by the Company in a market announcement titled "Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade at Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project to Underpin Impending PEA" dated August 5, 2024 (Vancouver time) and is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at and on the ASX website at .

The Company confirms that, as of the date of this news release, it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this news release and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource Estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that, as at the date of this news release, the form and context in which the competent person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

