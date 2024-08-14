Stockholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Sprinklr, Inc. Stockholders That A Shareholder Filed A Class Action Against CXM

Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM) securities between March 29, 2023 and June 5, 2024. Sprinklr is a software company that provides AI-based“Customer Experience Management” platforms for its client's customer-facing teams. Its products help customers provide customer service across various platforms and in different capacities.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) Misled Investors Regarding its Difficulties Scaling the CCaaS Market

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the difficulties in the implementation of scaling in the Contact Center as a Service ("CCaaS") market and the resulting growth slowdown on their existing“go-to-market” initiatives associated with Sprinklr's core suite of products, which collectively caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Sprinklr's securities at artificially inflated prices.

On December 6, 2023, during Sprinklr's earnings call following a same day press release announcing its strong third quarter earnings, defendants announced a sequential decrease in the total number of customers spending more than $1 million, attributing it to macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, Sprinklr reduced its estimated growth for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 (ending January 31, 2025) from consensus expectations of 16% growth down to only 10%. On this news, the price of Sprinklr's stock fell more than 33% to close at $11.11 on December 7, 2023.

Plaintiff alleges that defendants continued to mislead investors by creating the false impression of anticipate growth. However, on June 5, 2024, Sprinklr announced significantly reduced growth expectations, this time cutting fiscal year 2025 projections another three percent, down to a mere 7% annual growth, again attributing the losses to reduced customer retention in Sprinklr's core business and macro headwinds. On this news, Sprinklr's common stock declined from $10.84 per share on June 5, 2024, to $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024, a decline of more than 15%.

