VW Deal Likely To Offer Rivian Supply Chain Benefits
8/14/2024 11:25:32 PM
There is a growing sense of excitement at
Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)
as the company expects to reap big rewards from the $5 billion joint venture with Volkswagen (VW). In a Q2 earnings report call, company CEO, RJ Scaringe, shared some promising news about the impact of the VW deal on
the company's supply chain . Suppliers view this as a golden opportunity that will open doors for Rivian's product line and VW's extensive portfolio.
Announced in June , this partnership is an opportunity to expand and secure more favorable pricing on essential components such as chipsets, printed circuit board assemblies and other hardware. For Rivian, this means significant cost savings, which is a win for the company as well as its investors and...
