Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Lead Compound Shows Synergistic Cognitive Enhancement

Annovis Bio's lead compound, buntanetap, shows significant enhanced cognitive benefits when combined with GLP-1 agonist dulaglutide in a mouse model

Buntanetap targets neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases

GLP-1 agonists, typically used for diabetes, weight loss, and heart conditions, have shown potential in addressing neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration The combination results were compelling: While buntanetap alone restored cognitive function to 100% and dulaglutide alone to 80%, the combination restored and also enhanced cognitive function beyond levels seen in healthy controls

Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage clinical drug platform company, announced new preclinical data demonstrating lead compound buntanetap's potential to synergistically enhance cognition when used in combination with the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonist dulaglutide (Trulicity(R)) in a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease ( ).

GLP-1 agonists, such as dulaglutide, are known for their ability to manage blood sugar levels in diabetes patients and are also commonly used for weight loss or heart conditions. However, recent research suggests they also have neuroprotective properties, potentially reducing neuroinflammation and...

