Biomednewsbreaks - Nextplat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL), Progressive Care (RXMD) Release Q2 2024 Financial Results Showing 474% Revenue Increase

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL) , a global provider, has released record results for its second fiscal quarter, the period ended

June 30, 2024; the results include the consolidation of the operations of its business with the results of its healthcare operations,

Progressive Care (OTCQB: RXMD).

Highlights of the report indicate the company experienced a 474% increase in consolidated Q2 revenues, which totaled $17 million, and a record 34.2% quarterly margins; the report noted that the company anticipates reaching $70 million in 2024 annual revenues with additional healthcare services contracts and E-commerce expansion expected to drive the company's continued growth.

“We are pleased with our second-quarter performance as our healthcare and global e-commerce technology operations continue to produce strong top-line growth and greatly improved margin performance, driven by new

340B

services contracts, increased prescription volumes as well as contributions from our

recently acquired Outfitter Satellite operations,” said NextPlat executive chair and CEO Charles M. Fernandez in the press release.“Through the strategic combination with Progressive Care and the further expansion of e-commerce sales in

North America

and

China

this year, supported by a solid balance sheet, we believe we created a valuable and sustainable growth platform capable of delivering improved operational and financial results for our shareholders in the months ahead.”

To view the full press release, visit



About

NextPlat Corp.

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data-management services in

the United States

through its subsidiary, Progressive Care Inc. For more information about the company, visit



or



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to RXMD are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN