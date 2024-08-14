420 With CNW - Nebraska's Judiciary Committee Considers Measures To Legalize, Regulate, Tax Adult-Use Marijuana

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Nebraska Judiciary Committee recently

reviewed two proposals

aimed at legalizing cannabis for adults aged 21 and older. Senator Justin Wayne introduced

LB52 , which outlines a regulatory structure for the marijuana industry, including a 25% sales and excise tax on marijuana products. The tax revenue would be allocated to the Education Future Fund.

Additionally, LB52 proposes the creation of the Nebraska Marijuana Enforcement Commission to supervise the sector, administer licenses and...

