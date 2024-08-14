Miningnewsbreaks Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) Releases Positive Drill Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foremost Lithium (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) , a North American hard-rock lithium exploration company, is reporting positive results from the completed 5,826-meter campaign conducted at its Zoro Lithium Property. According to the announcement, the drilling program targeted untested mineralization at depth, southeast of Dyke 1, the company's maiden inferred resource of 1,074,567 tons at a grade of 0.91% lithium oxide (“Li2O”), with a cut-off of 0.3%.

Results from drill holes FL24-009 FL24-0010 & FL24-0020 indicated that DL FL24-009 confirmed 1.15% Li2O over 4.97 meters and 1.52% Li2O over 5.02 meters; DL FL24-010 confirmed 1.10% Li2O over 9.88 meters; and DL FL24-020 confirmed 0.80% Li2O over 9.05 m

“We are pleased to announce these strong drill results, reflecting

the significant upside potential in our Zoro property and in the entirety of our Lithium Lane projects,” said Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology president and CEO Jason Barnard in the press release.“As the world continues its energy transition, lithium projects in friendly nations close to industrial demand centers are poised to play a key role. To that end, I firmly believe that Foremost's lithium project portfolio could help make Canada into a leading supplier of lithium to North American industry.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on empowering the North American clean energy economy. Foremost's strategically located lithium properties extend over 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a property in a known active lithium camp situated on more than 11,400 acres in Quebec, called Lac Simard South.

Foremost's four flagship Lithium Lane Projects as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite, strongly positioning the company to become a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions toward decarbonization, the company's objective is the extraction of lithium oxide (“Li2O”), and to subsequently play a role in the production of high-quality lithium hydroxide (“LiOH”), to help power lithium-based batteries, critical in developing a clean-energy economy. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico. For more information about the company, visit

