Sheikh Joaan Conveys Amir's Condolences To Kuwait Amir
8/14/2024 10:26:14 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani conveyed the condolences of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to his brother Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah on the death of the late Sheikh Salem al-Ali al-Salem al-Mubarak al-Sabah, during the crown prince's reception of him in Kuwait Tuesday. HE Sheikh Joaan also conveyed the condolences of His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, and His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani.
He offered his condolences to Their Highnesses and Excellencies, the entire al-Sabah family, and the sons of the deceased.
