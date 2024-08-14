QIIB Honours Outstanding Employees

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QIIB honoured a group of employees for their outstanding performance during the first half of 2024.

This recognition aligns with the bank's strategy to foster a stimulating work environment, celebrate achievements, and enhance competitiveness in delivering high-quality services to customers.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdulbasit Ahmed al-Shaibei presented certificates of appreciation to the honoured employees at a ceremony held at the bank's headquarters. The event was attended by several senior management officials, sector heads, and department directors.

The honoured employees are: Omer Mohamed Altawel, Mohamad Mousa al-Hamoud, Mohamed Elsir Haguo, Mohammed Feroz, Amira Azzam, Barakatulah Musalman, Rand Mohamed Khalaf, Omer Mohamed Altawel, Mohamed Anas Qabane, Mohannad Alhafi, and Mohammed Libdah.

The CEO expressed the bank's appreciation for“the significant efforts made by the honoured employees across their various departments and roles, which positively impacted our operations and the quality of services and products we provide to customers”.

“Honouring outstanding employees has become a well-established tradition at QIIB, reflecting our commitment to core values of dedication, loyalty, and achievement. These values have always been central to our staff, which includes a select group of exceptional individuals across various banking and support specialisations”.

Dr al-Shaibei pointed out,“Honouring outstanding employees is a well-deserved recognition for their significant efforts. At the same time, it reflects QIIB's human resource strategy, which aligns with best practices in this field and underscores the importance of creating a motivating work environment that fosters creativity and excellence.”

The CEO added,“The incentives, benefits, and supportive work environment provided by QIIB are instrumental in achieving excellence, reaching peak performance, and unleashing employees' potential. This positive environment also encourages them to take initiative, respond to competitive factors, and deliver services and products that meet customer expectations and needs.”

