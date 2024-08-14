Ten Injured In Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ten people were injured in an Israeli army airstrike on southern Lebanon on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Lebanese Ministry of health said that Israeli aircraft targeted the junction of the town of Aabbasiyyeh in the district of Tyre, leading to the injury of ten people, including three who were critically injured, according to an initial toll, noting that they were distributed to hospitals in the region to receive treatment.
The Israeli entity continues its escalation against towns and villages in southern Lebanon, coinciding with its ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip, for more than ten months, which has resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians, and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes.
