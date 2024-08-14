ACTA Organizes Event On Using Technology To Promote Integrity And Combat Corruption

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) organized today an event on 'Using to promote integrity and combat corruption', as part of the annual event of the agencies concerned with combating crimes in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which is held with the participation of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The event reviewed the experiences of the ACTA, the of Interior, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the National Security Agency, and the experiences of the anti-corruption agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council regarding the use of technology in the field of promoting integrity and combating corruption.

The event aims to review the efforts of national and Gulf institutions in the field of combating corruption, in addition to exchanging expertise and experiences with the agencies responsible for protecting integrity and combating corruption in the GCC countries, and reviewing the best international practices in this field

MENAFN14082024000067011011ID1108556832