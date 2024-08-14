Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Pakistan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
