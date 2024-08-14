Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Pakistani Counterpart
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
