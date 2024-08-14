'Greetings To My Fellow Indians, Jai Hind': PM Modi Extends Independence Day 2024 Wishes To India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) To mark the celebration of the 78th Independence Day, Prime Narendra Modi on Thursday extended wishes to Indian citizens. Ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort in Delhi , PM Modi extended wishes for the 15th August celebrations in a social post,“Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!”

Independence Day celebrations are going on in full swing across the country on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendr Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before heading towards Red Fort. Within minutes Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

PM Modi Independence Day 2024 schedule

6:50 am- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an assembly of NCC Cadets and NSS volunteers.

7:18 am- PM Modi arrives at Lahori Gate, Red Fort .

7:30 am- PM Modi unfurls the National Flag, followed by the Guard presenting the National Salute. The Band will play the National Anthem and a 21 Gun Salute will be fired.

7:33 am- PM Modi will address the nation in his 11th consecutive speech from the ramparts of the historic monument.

Independence Day 2024 Celebrations live telecast

People can watch the live telecast of Independence Day 2024 Celebrations on Doordarshan or its official YouTube channel.

Indian Olympic contingent leaves for Red Fort

The Indian Olympic contingent will also attend the Independence Day celebration. The team, which consists of 117 players, left for Red Fort today to attend the celebrations. The Indian team won six medals at the Paris Olympics 2024 . India finished in 71st place on the Paris Olympics medal tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally at the Paris Olympics. The Indian shooter bagged a bronze and became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic shooting medal. The 22-year-old then etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympics after she sealed a mixed team 10m air pistol bronze with Sarabjot Singh. Swapnil Kusale added to India's medal tally after he won a bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics.