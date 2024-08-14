Two Phd Scholars Sell Dry Fruit On Carts In Shopian

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Shopian – In a stark reflection of the growing unemployment crisis, two PhD scholars in Shopian have taken to selling dry fruits on a cart to make ends meet.

Despite their advanced degrees and serving higher education departments as contractual lecturers for over a decade, these scholars have been unable to secure employment in their respective fields, forcing them to find alternative ways to support themselves and their families.

Two scholars identified as Dr Manzoor ul Hassan and Dr Masroor Ahmad, who have a doctorate in Science and Economics respectively have been selling dry fruit and other items on a cart near District Hospital Shopian.

Dr Manzoor ul Hassan said that despite serving the higher education department for 13 years, he found himself in a situation where he wasn't able to meet two ends and thus he had to start something to manage family expenses.

He said that there isn't any policy where the government can accommodate those who have given their blood and sweat to the department for years together.

Dr Manzoor ul Hassan said that despite having PhD besides having NET, SET and other exams qualified, he found himself in a situation to sell dry fruits on a cart to manage family expenses.

Manzoor, the father of two said that his daughters aren't aware that he is selling dry fruits on a cart.

He said that those who were qualifying exams like NET and SET used to get support from the government but that has been stopped.

Manzoor said that he is an approved counsellor of 38 subjects in IGNOU but despite that he had to come on a cart to manage family expenses.

Dr Mansoor Ahmad, another scholar while echoing the same voice said that when a situation becomes such, one is bound to do something and one shouldn't feel ashamed of earning livelihood in fair means.

Both Manzoor and Mansoor said that they are determined to support their family in a fair way and they want to give a message that one shouldn't lose hope but he must struggle for his goals.