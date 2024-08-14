PREP Scottsdale Elevating Culinary Ventures With Premier Kitchen Spaces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PREP Kitchens , the nation's largest provider of dedicated and shared commercial kitchens , is proud to announce the opening of its latest facility at 7127 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Strategically positioned in the heart of Scottsdale, this new location is set to enhance the landscape by offering state-of-the-art kitchen spaces designed to cater to the diverse needs of food entrepreneurs.As a high-end facility, PREP Scottsdale will feature 12 permit-ready private kitchens meticulously designed to support small and mid-level food businesses, as well as to provide expansion opportunities for established enterprises. These facilities will serve as central commissaries for multi-location restaurants, offering a flexible and innovative environment that promotes growth and creativity in the culinary industry."We are thrilled to be part of the growing culinary scene in Scottsdale,” says Katy Mabee, the spokesperson for PREP Scottsdale.“Chefs and restaurants in the area are turning heads with James Beard awards and nominations, and we want to be here for all the aspiring food producers."PREP Kitchens has been dedicated to supporting passionate food entrepreneurs since its inception in 2014. By providing comprehensive mentorship, state-of-the-art facilities, and a robust community of culinary professionals, PREP Kitchens ensures that both new and seasoned industry members can thrive.The services offered include compliance and licensing support, procurement services, marketing and sales assistance, financial planning, and more.PREP's unique offerings include individual kitchens available for rent by the hour or on a dedicated basis, comprehensive mentorship programs, compliance and licensing support, and strategic location advantages. Members also have access to a variety of amenities such as on-site storage solutions, modern kitchen equipment, and flexible membership plans. These features make PREP an ideal partner for food businesses looking to scale and succeed in a competitive market.The Scottsdale facility is part of PREP's ongoing expansion, with other projects underway in Austin, Houston, Tampa, Greenville, Phoenix, and San Antonio. This growth underscores PREP's commitment to reducing barriers to entry for food entrepreneurs and providing the resources necessary to bring their products and services to market.For more information, please contact Katy Mabee at ..., or visit .About PREP KitchensPREP® is a culinary accelerator platform that reduces barriers to entry and provides mentorship for food entrepreneurs. Established in 2014, PREP® offers Dedicated Kitchens for Commissary, Catering, and Food Production. The organization supports all types of food businesses, from mom-and-pop shops to national franchises, with a mission to help them create something special and build their business in a vibrant community of culinary professionals.About the FoundersMitch Jaffe: As PREP's® CEO/CFO, Mitch brings a combination of analytical, business, and creative skills. He has successfully managed numerous commercial development projects and leads PREP's® executive team, using his vast experience to drive the company's success.Romildo Marranci: Romildo is a co-founder of PREP® with over 20 years of experience in the food industry. He has extensive knowledge in food business marketing and management, and his experience includes roles such as Regional Trainer for Papa John's and partnering in several restaurants. His dedication to supporting the next generation of food entrepreneurs is evident in his daily involvement in PREP's® business development services.Doug Marranci: With 48 years of industry experience, Doug has helped launch and accelerate over 500 businesses at PREP®. He provides invaluable business mentoring, branding, market development, and operational consultation to PREP® members.

